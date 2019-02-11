APL to host inaugural national health symposium

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), in North Laurel, will host “Bridging the Health Divide: From Research to Operations,” an inaugural national health symposium held in partnership with the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) on March 5–6, at the Kossiakoff Center on APL’s main campus.

The symposium will focus on the translation of advances in research and development to the delivery of care in all settings. Leaders in research and operations will explore the latest breakthroughs and identify practical approaches to overcoming barriers to engineer an envisioned future for health. The goal is to bring together leaders across government, industry and academia to explore more effective ways to move research discoveries into operational practice.

Panel sessions, lightning talks and exhibits will focus on three impact areas.

Realizing the Promise of Health Sciences: Highlighting the potential of recent scientific breakthroughs; identifying the obstacles to realizing these breakthroughs; and defining a research agenda that will achieve the impact despite the obstacles.

Engineering the Future of Medicine: Unfolding an engineered vision for the future of health; naming the obstacles to implementing well-engineered solutions; and creating a technology development and implementation agenda to realize the future.

Delivering Health Everywhere: Imagining a future where health can be protected in all environments; recognizing the unique challenges of delivering care to the home, in combat, and in the midst of a natural or man-made disaster; and highlighting innovations that have transformative potential in delivering high-quality care everywhere.

Those wishing to attend must register by March 6 at www.ndia.org/events/2019/3/5/9310-national-health-symposium.