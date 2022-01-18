APL honored as Best Place to Work

The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), in Laurel, was honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, ranking No. 15 out of 100 U.S. large companies on the Best Places to Work in 2022 list. This award is based solely on feedback from employees, who anonymously complete company reviews about their jobs, work environments and employers.

APL’s rating accounts for all current and former employee feedback posted to the site from Oct. 20, 2020, through Oct. 18, 2021, which Glassdoor termed its “most competitive year to date.” While the awards span six categories across five countries, APL’s No. 15 position is among the top 100 U.S. companies with more than 1,000 employees.

When reviewing a company on Glassdoor, current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously rate their satisfaction with the company overall and with key workplace factors such as career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, diversity and inclusion and work-life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work for their companies, and to add any downsides.

During the yearlong eligibility period, employers considered for the large-company list must have received at least 75 ratings for each of the nine workplace attributes included in the awards algorithm. Glassdoor compiles the final list using its proprietary algorithm and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. The company’s complete awards methodology can be found at Glassdoor_Best_Places_to_Work_2022_Methodology_US.pdf.