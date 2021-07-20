APL among Computerworld’s Top 10 ‘best places to work’

The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), in Laurel, is one of Insider Pro and Computerworld’s top 10 “Best Places to Work in IT.”

Making the list of the top 100 information technology (IT) employers for the fourth year in a row, APL earned the No. 10 slot among large organizations. This year’s top 100 included 56 large, 20 mid-size and 24 small organizations.

The Best Places to Work in IT list is compiled based on a comprehensive poll of company offerings such as benefits, diversity, career development, training, retention and, for 2020, pandemic response. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of IT professionals, whose responses factor in determining the rankings.

Along with the opportunity for staff members to make impactful contributions to programs of national importance, a comprehensive benefits package and its innovative work environment, APL was chosen for its ability to meet the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19 by quickly implementing remote meeting and collaboration tools while keeping critical IT systems safe and operational throughout a global pandemic.

The lab was also celebrated for its inclusivity, including practices that promote a vibrant work culture, a strategic mentoring program that fosters development of employees and intern programs offering career opportunities to hundreds of students annually.