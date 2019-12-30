Anne Arundel unveils gun report

The Anne Arundel County Gun Violence Prevention Task Force (GVPTF) presented its preliminary report, which aligns a series of local proposals to reduce firearm-related deaths and injuries with the latest research establishing gun violence as a significant threat to public health.

The GVPTF report includes a broad range of potential steps that might be implemented in the county, including interventions before gun violence occurs, expanded public outreach, shared data collection and enhanced gun safety measures.

The task force considered a wide range of best practices used elsewhere and did not limit its proposals to whether or not resources exist currently for implementation.