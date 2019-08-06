Anne Arundel to nominate new health officer

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman will nominate Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman as the county health officer at the Sept. 3 meeting of the County Council. Kalyanaraman is currently the chief health officer for Health Care for the Homeless, a nonprofit organization with 245 staff that provides health care and housing support to 10,000 people annually.

“Anne Arundel County’s long quest for a permanent health officer is finally over, and I am confident that we’ve found the right person for the job,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “The work that Dr. Kalyanaraman did in Baltimore demonstrates that he knows how to confront not only the acute health needs of residents, but also the underlying social determinants of public health. He will bring together residents, providers, and the dedicated staff at our health department to implement our vision of healthy people and healthy communities.”

Kalyanaraman has a bachelors of science degree from Yale University and received his doctor of medicine from SUNY Brooklyn School of Medicine. He is board certified in internal medicine and has nearly ten years of senior health management experience.

“We know that by addressing how people live, work, play, eat, and by understanding how these factors are connected to childhood traumas, education, economic stability, and access to health care, we can make tremendous strides toward reshaping communities where the highest disparities exist,” said Kalyanaraman. “By working with service organizations, county agencies and health care providers, both large and small, the health department can launch a true cross-sector collaboration that can create a seismic shift in the environment.”

Upon his appointment, Kalyanaraman will replace Billie Penley, who has served as acting health officer since Aug. 29, 2018. After the appointment of Kalyanaraman, Penley will resume her previous role as chief financial officer in the health department.