Anne Arundel moves to Stage Two

County Executive Steuart Pittman announced that Anne Arundel County will begin Stage 2 reopening of personal services and businesses identified by Gov. Larry Hogan in his June 3 executive order. Nail salons, tattoo parlors and massage businesses reopened under forthcoming Department of Health guidance, effective Friday, June 5 at 5 p.m.

Non-essential businesses not explicitly ordered to remain closed by the Governor’s order are also allowed to open. Face coverings and social distance protocols are required for all customers and employees.

“We remain concerned that these reopenings could send a signal that this virus is no longer a threat to our residents,” said Pittman. “That is not the case. With new cases averaging over 80 per day, the only way to make this work is strict adherence to face coverings, social distancing and best practices. We ask our residents and our businesses to continue to do their part.”

Pittman made his announcement after reviewing Hogan’s order and consulting with health officials, his county attorney and his COVID-19 recovery work group. The Anne Arundel County Department of Health maintains a reopening dashboard (at https://aahealth.org/reopening-dashboard-status-report) to track public health measures that influence policy decisions. Other resources and information is available on the county’s road to recovery webpage at www.aacounty.org/coronavirus/road-to-recovery.