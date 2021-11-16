Anne Arundel, MDOT partner to improve state roads

Anne Arundel County and the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) have partnered to advance the design of critical roadway improvements along key corridors in the county. Anne Arundel County County Executive Steuart Pittman said the county has set aside funds in its Capital Improvements Program budget to contribute design funding for MDOT State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) initiatives along Route 2, Route 3 and Route 214.

“Two years ago, I and a majority of our County Council made a bold statement. Rather than just complaining about traffic on our major state thoroughfares, we created a Permanent Public Improvements fund to cost-share solutions with the state,” Pittman said. “MDOT Secretary Slater and his team recognized our commitment, and I am proud to announce that we have a signed agreement to move forward together to address our worst traffic bottlenecks on Route 3, Route 2, and Route 214. Relief is in sight.”

“This collaborative approach to fund design of key projects along Route 2, Route 3 and Route 214 reflects the spirit of partnership we have with Anne Arundel County to solve some of the county’s critical transportation needs,” MDOT Secretary Greg Slater said. “We all share the vision of a transportation network that’s safe and accessible. The partnership announced today by County Executive Pitman will help us advance projects that benefit drivers, transit users, bicyclists, walkers and all users.”

County Executive Pittman said that through the CIP, Anne Arundel County will assist MDOT with design funding for the following projects:

Route 2: The county will contribute $200,000 to advance 30 percent of the design portion of a project to add a third northbound lane along Route 2 between Route 50 and Arnold Road. New sidewalks and a connection to the B&A Trail will be included in the project. MDOT SHA will contribute $800,000 for the design phase and is managing the design.

Route 3: The county will contribute $160,000 to advance 30 percent of the design for a project to add a third lane in both directions along Route 3 between Waugh Chapel Road and Route 175. This project will also include a shared-use path as well as sidewalks and crosswalks at Route 175. MDOT SHA will contribute $640,000 for the design phase and will manage the design.

· Route 214 (Mayo Peninsula): The county will contribute $800,000 for 100 percent of the design of a project to add capacity and bicycle and pedestrian improvements on Route 214 between Route 468 and Loch Haven Road. MDOT SHA is managing the design.