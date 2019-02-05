Anne Arundel Implements CivicReady Mass Notification System

Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management has partnered with CivicReady to implement its new mass notification system, Alert Anne Arundel. The new CivicReady mass notification system will allow the county to issue urgent notifications, emergency instructions, warnings and even routine communications to subscribed citizens via email, text message and voicemail alert, to keep citizens safe and informed.

In the event of a local emergency, citizens subscribed to CivicReady will benefit from immediate, actionable information and instructions sent via their preferred notification channel. For non-native English speaking citizens, CivicReady notifications will be automatically translated into one of 13 languages to maximize the effectiveness of the platform in ensuring mass awareness of potentially impactful situations.

CivicReady allows citizens to choose what notifications they would like to receive, via phone or email, from various county departments. They will also have the option to register for additional notifications pertaining to government operations and weather, such as NOAA Weather Alerts. To enroll, utilize the link www.alertannearundel.civicready.com or contact the Office of Emergency Management at 410-222-0600.