Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp. to open hotel relief grant program

Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp. (AAEDC) has announced the Hotel Relief Grant (HRG) program aimed at helping hotels, inns and bed-and-breakfast establishments in Anne Arundel County. Five million dollars of funding from the state of Maryland supports the program that will begin to take applications on Friday, Feb. 19.

Qualified businesses include hotels and motels with at least 10 sleeping rooms and bed and breakfasts establishments with at least five sleeping rooms. Short-term residential rentals do not qualify. Applicants must affirm that their business experienced a pandemic related reduction in year-over-year gross revenue of at least 25 percent for the period of April to November of 2020 compared to the revenue level for the same period in 2019.

Businesses can use the grant for normal operating costs or other COVID-19 related costs. Normal operating costs include items such as rent, payroll, job training, taxes, debt service, or similar costs. COVID-19 related costs include the purchase of PPE, sanitization services or other similar expenses. The grant cannot be used for the purchase of equipment and soft goods, infrastructure improvements and technology upgrades.

An applicant must be an Anne Arundel County hospitality business in good standing with the state of Maryland. A business also must submit:

A copy of a valid occupancy license issued by the Anne Arundel County Department of Inspections and Permits

A completed and signed W-9 form

Applicants also will be required to upload a voided company check to facilitate an automated clearing house deposit of the grant amount to the business bank account. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, March 5. To access the application, visit the HRG program page on www.aaedc.org. Inquiries can be sent to grants@aaedc.org.