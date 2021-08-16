Anne Arundel County launches website for job seeker

Job seekers get help in Anne Arundel

The Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corp. (AAWDC) announced the launch of a new website highlighting resources for job seekers, Get Reemployed. Federal COVID unemployment benefits are slated to expire on Sept. 4.

The new site, located at www.aawdc.org/reemployment, includes an interest form for residents looking to get connected to services provided by AAWDC, including career restart boot camps, career workshops, and hiring events.

Federal unemployment benefits ending on Sept. 4 include Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and the Mixed-Earner Unemployment Compensation Program.

Last month, an estimated 85 percent of all Marylanders receiving unemployment benefits were receiving those benefits through one of these four programs. Anne Arundel County’s unemployment rate as of June 2021, sat at 5.6 percent, meaning more than 17,000 residents were looking for work.

During the past 30 days, more than 20,000 job postings became available in Anne Arundel County. Of those listings, 61 percent advertised salaries of at least $35,000 per year, and top industries included health care and social assistance (19 percent) and professional, scientific and technical services (11 percent), among others.

AAWDC services for residents looking to re-enter the workforce include:

Career Planning & Exploration: determine your career path through assessment and exploration if needed, create a career success plan with your Career Coach

Individual Career Coaching: work one on one with a career coach on your reemployment journey

Skills Training: occupational skills training and certification at no-cost for qualified residents – we do a large variety of training based on what each resident needs, some examples include CNA/GNA, CompTIA security +, CDL B, Construction Trades Pre-Apprenticeship, Dental Assistance, etc.

Connection to employment: connect to job openings in the region, attend hiring events held by AAWDC

AAWDC will host three hiring events this month:

Multi-business hiring event: Thursday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Anne Arundel County Career Center, 613 Global Way, Linthicum

Community Hiring Event: Tuesday, Aug. 17, 12-3 p.m. at the Stanton Community Center, 92 W. Washington Street, Annapolis

Health Care Hiring Event: Thursday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the at the Anne Arundel County Career Center, 613 Global Way, Linthicum

Residents looking to connect to services through the AAWDC, can call 410-424-3240.