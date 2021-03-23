Anne Arundel County honors late County Executive Robert Pascal  

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman ordered the Anne Arundel County flag to be lowered to half staff to honor of Robert Pascal, a former Maryland State Senator and Anne Arundel County executive who passed away on March 12.

Pascal served as the county’s second county executive, serving from 1974 to 1982. Previously, he served in the State Senate, representing District 6B from 1971-1974. He was also the appointments secretary for Gov. William Donald Schaefer’s administration from 1989-1995.

Also, a philanthropist, he was passionate about mental health and substance abuse disorders. He started the Robert A. Pascal Youth & Family Services and contributed to the Pascal Crisis Stabilization Center and Baltimore Washington Medical Center, in Glen Burnie.

In addition, the Pascal Senior Activity Center, in Glen Burnie, and the Pascal Center for Performing Arts, at Anne Arundel Community College, are named in his honor.