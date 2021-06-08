Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, Veterans Affairs Commission launch veterans service phone line

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Veterans Affairs Commission announces the creation of a new point of entry phone line for veterans seeking assistance from County services.

“We need to find ways to make accessing County services straightforward for all of our veterans,” Pittman said. “Our veterans shouldn’t need to call multiple numbers to get basic information – this line will give them a one-stop-shop.”

The new line, part of the Veterans Service Coordination Center (VSCC) launched by the County Executive’s Office and the Veterans Affairs Commission last fall, is available at 410-222-3500. The new line will be operated by the Office of Community Engagement and Constituent Services, which will triage calls and route them to appropriate department liaisons for the Commission.

The goal is to create opportunities for liaisons to build their knowledge of local, state and federal assistance and enhance the manner in which services are wrapped around veterans with a particular need.