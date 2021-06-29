Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman seeks members for Stakeholder Advisory Committees

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the launch of applications for individuals interested in serving on the first round of Region Plan Stakeholder Advisory Committees, part of the County’s Plan2040 General Development Plan.

The Stakeholder Advisory Committees (SAC) will play a key role in developing the Region Plans, meeting regularly to collaborate on goals and actions for the region and make recommendations on proposed zoning changes during the Comprehensive Zoning process. Each SAC will be made up of a diverse mix of the Region’s civic, business, environmental and other stakeholders, including residents of the planning area or those who own or manage a business within the planning area.

The first round of Region Plans will address three areas of the county: Region 2 (Fort Meade, Laurel and Jessup), Region 4 (Broadneck, Arnold, Severna Park and Pasadena) and Region 7 (Annapolis Neck, Parole and Riva). Each plan is expected to take between 18 and 36 months to complete.

Individuals interested in serving on the SAC for one of these regions can visit www.aacounty.org/regionplans to learn more. The site includes a short handbook with details on the Region Plan process and a SAC charter to outline the anticipated commitment.

Pittman and County Council will work together to appoint and seat members of the committees. Applications are available at www.aacounty.org/regionplans and will be accepted until midnight, July 18.