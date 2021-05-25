Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman opposes third Bay Bridge

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman has issued at letter addressing what his office feels is a negligible need for a third Bay Bridge span at its current location. It begins as follows:

“Anne Arundel County’s review of the Bay Crossing Study (BCS) Tier 1 DEIS revealed that the study is flawed and doesn’t justify its purpose or the need for a third span. The County’s comment on the DEIS, a review required under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), raises serious concerns about appropriately addressing traffic congestion, travel demand, and impacts to sensitive environmental resources which adversely affect communities.

“The county finds this study to be a blueprint for projecting sprawl development. For the reasons outlined in the comment below, the county is reaffirming its opposition to the study, which should be paused and not advanced to the Final Environmental Impact Study (FEIS). The DEIS demonstrates the lack of need for a multi-billion dollar taxpayer-funded third span.”

For more information about the study, visit www.baycrossingstudy.com/tier-1-deis/deis#draft-environmental-impact-statement-deis-documents.

