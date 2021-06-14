Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, Councilmembers, Mayor Gavin Buckley address of Resilience Authority legislation

The Anne Arundel County Council passed legislation to create a local Resilience Authority to finance and support the construction of resilience infrastructure. County Executive Steuart Pittman and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley were among those involved who issued comments.

“I want to thank the County Council for passing legislation to create a Resilience Authority, and I want to thank our lead sponsors in the Maryland General Assembly – Senator Sarah Elfreth and Delegates Courtney Watson and Brooke Lierman – for their work in moving forward with the state authorizing legislation,” said Pittman.

“The Anne Arundel County Resilience Authority is the brainchild of the best minds in resilience financing, and experts across the country are watching us. It accompanies our resilience plan and the resilience section of Plan2040,” he said. “Rather than depending completely on our taxpayers to fund our defense against the impacts of climate change, we are creating a body that will attract federal and private funds to our jurisdiction.”

“More than two years ago, 100 volunteer residents of Annapolis recommended a design and financing for a resilience plan for City Dock and we have been able to move this idea to a partnership with the state and the county. I couldn’t be more excited to see it moving to the next phase,” said Buckley.