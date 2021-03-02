Anne Arundel County case rate, hospitalizations drop to pre-surge levels

With the COVID-19 case rate and hospitalization numbers returning to levels last seen before the deadly winter surge, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman has signed Executive Order #43 to align the county’s COVID-19 restrictions with the state of Maryland. Under the new order, establishments that were previously limited to 25 percent may now open at 50 percent of maximum capacity. The county retained its social gathering limits of 10 persons indoors and 25 persons outdoors.

The county’s COVID-19 case rate has steadily decreased for more than seven straight weeks, which represents the longest decline since COVID cases were first identified in the county. The seven day average case rate today was reported as 13.6 cases per 100,000 residents, the lowest rate recorded since Oct. 31 of last year. The peak case rate was 64.9 on Jan. 11. The county hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are also down from 168 total occupied beds on Jan. 8 to 59 reported in late February.

“Today’s loosening of restrictions are minor, but they simplify compliance and enforcement by aligning us with Maryland’s minimum standards,” said Pittman. “Please continue to limit social gatherings, wear your masks, and avoid high-risk contacts. The end of this pandemic is hopefully drawing near, so let’s finish the good work we are doing.”

List of all new or amended actions, effective immediately: