Anne Arundel County case rate, hospitalizations drop to pre-surge levels

With the COVID-19 case rate and hospitalization numbers returning to levels last seen before the deadly winter surge, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman has signed Executive Order #43 to align the county’s COVID-19 restrictions with the state of Maryland. Under the new order, establishments that were previously limited to 25 percent may now open at 50 percent of maximum capacity. The county retained its social gathering limits of 10 persons indoors and 25 persons outdoors.
The county’s COVID-19 case rate has steadily decreased for more than seven straight weeks, which represents the longest decline since COVID cases were first identified in the county. The seven day average case rate today was reported as 13.6 cases per 100,000 residents, the lowest rate recorded since Oct. 31 of last year. The peak case rate was 64.9 on Jan. 11. The county hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are also down from 168 total occupied beds on Jan. 8 to 59 reported in late February.
“Today’s loosening of restrictions are minor, but they simplify compliance and enforcement by aligning us with Maryland’s minimum standards,” said Pittman. “Please continue to limit social gatherings, wear your masks, and avoid high-risk contacts. The end of this pandemic is hopefully drawing near, so let’s finish the good work we are doing.”
List of all new or amended actions, effective immediately:
- Religious Facilities: Outdoor services gathering limit increased to a maximum of 250 persons, provided the Facility requires strict adherence to the Mandatory Health and Safety Protocols.
- Foodservice Establishments: contact tracing provisions are recommended but no longer required.
- Organized sports: for Indoor Facilities, there is no longer a limit on participants and coaches in an activity area. Indoor facilities must still maintain a total occupancy less than 50 percent of the facility’s maximum capacity and masks must be worn at all times except for participants on the field of play. Contact tracing provisions are recommended but no longer required.
- Fitness Centers: there is no longer a square footage restriction, but Fitness Centers must still maintain a total occupancy less than 50 percent of the facility’s maximum capacity and masks must be worn at all times. Contact tracing provisions are recommended but no longer required.
- Organized outdoor events with designated event organizers are now permitted with no more than 100 persons.
- Indoor theaters (including movie theaters) – Total allowed occupancy is increased to the lesser of 100 persons or 50 percent of maximum capacity.
- Outdoor Entertainment Venues: Total allowed occupancy is increased to the lesser of 250 persons or 50 percent of maximum capacity.
- Pool Hall and Billiard Halls: Total allowed occupancy is increased to 50 percent of maximum capacity.
- Live Call Bingo: Total allowed occupancy is increased to 50 percent of maximum capacity.
- Roller rinks, indoor ice rinks, bowling alleys, live call bingo and electronic bingo facilities that sell or serve food or beverages – contact tracing provisions are recommended but no longer required.
- All Outdoor Sporting Venues: Total allowed occupancy is increased to the lesser of 250 persons or 50 percent of maximum capacity.
- Cigar and hookah lounges and adult entertainment venues – total allowed occupancy is increased 50 percent of maximum capacity.