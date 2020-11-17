Anne Arundel County adds COVID limits

Taking action to attempt to curb a sudden increase in COVID cases, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced several new restrictions at the county’s Emergency Operation Center with County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and top county public safety officials.

Anne Arundel County will impose new social gathering limits of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors starting on Friday and suspend youth athletics beginning on Monday. Maximum capacity for indoor dining operations in bars and restaurants will also be reduced from 50 percent to 25 percent beginning on Friday, November 20.

“Waiting is not an option,” said Pittman. “Like our neighboring jurisdictions, we are acting now to slow the spread that will inevitably lead to a hospitalization surge at a time when our hospitals are operating near capacity. This is a more dangerous moment than we faced in the spring, so there is no question that we must take action.”

Effective Friday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m.

Maximum number of people permitted at a social gathering are 10 indoors and 25 outdoors. (A social gathering is any informal gathering of people that is not explicitly covered in other current executive orders.)

Effective Monday, Nov. 16 at 8 a.m.

Youth athletics are suspended for all county fields and facilities.

Effective Friday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m.

Maximum capacity for indoor dining operations in restaurants, bars and any foodservice establishment will be reduced from 50 percent to 25 percent.

Both the City of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County are reviewing their enforcement protocols and assessing options for enhancements. Pittman will also continue to monitor the COVID-19 metrics and consult with Dr. Kalyanaraman to determine when and if additional interventions are needed to protect the health and safety of county residents.

Answers to Frequently Asked Questions are available at www.aacounty.org/coronavirus/road-to-recovery.