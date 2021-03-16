Anne Arundel Community College ranked #1

Anne Arundel Community College (AACC) has taken the top spot in a national ranking of community colleges by Academic Influence, a team of academics and data scientists providing objective, influence-based rankings for higher education.

AACC’s offerings in law, computer science, medical, education and criminal justice were a few of the notable programs mentioned in the college’s profile on the site. Academic Influence has previously ranked a range of higher education institutions, including liberal arts colleges, research universities and international institutions. This is the organization’s first-ever ranking of two-year colleges.

The site reviewed 839 community colleges that are fully accredited, enroll at least 1,000 students and primarily provide two-year, associate degree programs and certificate credentials

Rankings are based on the premise that the people affiliated with a school determine its quality and use a trademarked measuring method searching open-source data from faculty, staff and alumni. More information about the ranking methods and the top 50 schools can be found at https://academicinfluence.com/about/concentrated-influence.