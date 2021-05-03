Anne Arundel Community College awards $50,000 to student businesses

Four student entrepreneurs each were awarded $10,000 in seed money during Anne Arundel Community College’s (AACC) annual Business Pitch Competition, which was held virtually April 29. The other five finalists received amounts between $1,000 and $5,000.

The finalists gave a two-minute live pitch and addressed questions from a panel of judges during the event. They also provided a business plan and a three-year financial projection in their application. Judges included local business leaders, former AACC students and faculty, government officials, and a representative from the Philip E. and Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation.

“Our competition provides not only seed funds for our budding entrepreneurs, but an opportunity for them to hone their pitch and gain confidence as they grow their business and seek additional customers and funding,” Business, Economics and Entrepreneurial Studies Assistant Dean Stacy Korbelak said.

The event’s more than 100 attendees voted for the $500 fan favorite award, which went to Andrew Parr for his idea of a pop-up beer garden in Annapolis.

The finalists and their award amounts:

Annapolis Social League, Jeremiah Batucan: $10,000

Baked + Brunched Bakery, Nakia Cheeks: $10,000

Chow, Jordan Foley: $2,000

Clover Run Riding, Jessica Flaherty: $5,000

Coach Alex Ray, Alex Ray: $1,000

Müted Biergarten, Andrew Parr: $1,000

Powered Puff Protection, Madisyn Bird: $1,000

Prepared4Tech, LaToya Staten: $10,000

RacalRx, Kirk Rookwood: $10,000

Watch a recording of the competition at www.youtube.com/watch?v=PNDk1iN-Hgc.