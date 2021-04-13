Anne Arundel, City of Annapolis provide transportation to mass vax site

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley announced a collaborative effort to ensure county residents can access transportation to and from the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium mass vaccination site.

“Anne Arundel County has prioritized our most vulnerable residents throughout the vaccination rollout, and we will continue to do so at the new mass vaccination site by providing free, convenient transportation options for our residents,” said Pittman. “We won’t allow transportation barriers to stand in the way of anyone getting vaccinated. Thank you to the Maryland Department of Health, Anne Arundel County Fire Department, and all our partners for getting this site ready to start vaccinating residents April 15.”

County residents may call the Office of Transportation at 410-222-0225/410-222-0047 to access the county-operated vaccine service and schedule a free ride to their appointment. Operators are available 7 – 3 p.m. Monday – Friday to help residents arrange transportation to their appointment at the stadium site or any other vaccination clinic in the county.