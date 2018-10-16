Anne Arundel Candidates Sign Tax Pledge

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh and seven of the 14 County Council candidates have signed the Anne Arundel’s Taxpayer Protection Pledge. All candidates for county executive and the county council were invited to sign the pledge, but County Executive Candidate Steuart Pittman and seven County Council candidates did not sign.

County Council candidates in attendance were Kim Burns, candidate for District 1; Tom Gardner, candidate for District 2; Nathan Volke, candidate for District 3; Torrey Snow, candidate for District 4; Michael Christman, candidate for District 6; and Jessica Haire, candidate for District 7. Amanda Fiedler, candidate for District 5, was unable to attend, but signed the pledge earlier in the day.