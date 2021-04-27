Anne Arundel businesses graduate from Inclusive Ventures Program

The Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp. (AAEDC) has cited the first cohort of AAEDC’s Inclusive Ventures Program (IVP). The initiative assists small, minority, women and veteran-owned businesses in Anne Arundel County by offering a robust menu of resources including education, access to capital and mentorship.

Participating businesses ranged from a number of sectors and communities across the county:

• Alieu Kamara, AmaraTech IT Solutions, Laurel

• Sandra Torres, Cake Artista, Edgewater

• Eugenia Harris, Calming Mind Massage, Severn

• Victoria Buggs, Center for Health Educators and Safety Specialists, Glen Burnie

• Hiromi Fueoka, Kyori Dental Lab, Glen Burnie

• Joseph Misero, Miss Plum’s Farm Stand, Churchton

• Andrea Moragues, MuralizeIt Interiors, Annapolis

• Jeanette Kreuzburg, Soloday Marketing and Development, Millersville

• Liliane Badawu, The Braiding Palace, Glen Burnie

• Kyle Williams, Tunnel Vision, Severn

The program’s signature component is the Virtual Entrepreneurship Cohort and Seed Fund. During the past seven weeks, business owners participated in a weekly three-hour class led by business consultant Will Holmes, a recruiter for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program. Cohort members also were required to have consultations with legal, human resources and accounting experts provided by AAEDC. At the last meeting on April 21, each participant presented their business growth plans.

“The success of these businesses won’t be theirs alone. It will also be a win for Anne Arundel County,” said AAEDC CEO Ben Birge. “The IVP is a shining example of the importance of investing in minority businesses and it’s a model that other regions should adopt.”

AAEDC plans on convening another IVP cohort in the fall. More information is available by visiting the Inclusive Ventures Program page at www.aaedc.org.