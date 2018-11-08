Anne Arundel Breaks Ground on Three Schools

Anne Arundel County officials recently took part in a ceremonial groundbreaking for three long-awaited elementary school projects in Edgewater, Annapolis and Glen Burnie. A 2015 facilities utilization study by MGT listed the Tyler Heights, Edgewater and Richard Henry Lee Elementary schools as among the worst in the county for building condition.

In May, Schuh proposed a supplemental budget that included an additional $36 million in funding to accelerate construction in fiscal 2019 for the schools. The budget allowed for a fast-tracked construction time table for these projects, with occupancy dates of September 2021. The projects were made possible through the JumpStart Anne Arundel capital project financing program.