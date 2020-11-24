Annapolis Town Center tenants revealed

Annapolis Town Center has announced five new tenants, one of which is open. Under the guidance of Trademark Property Co., Offenbachers Home Escapes has opened in the 16,266-square-foot showroom that was occupied by Great Gatherings. It provides leisure products such as hot tubs, outdoor furniture and fire pits, that the company will deliver and install.

In addition, True Food Kitchen, which was co-founded by world renowned integrative medicine expert Dr. Andrew Weil, is slated to open late in the first quarter of 2021. Its menu is rooted in the principles of the anti-inflammatory food pyramid – emphasizing wholesome, simple ingredients with the natural health benefits in each ingredient.

Greenberg Gibbons has leased space to three tenants, all of which are also set to open in the first quarter of next year. They are the first Maryland location of PAINT Nail Bar is a 1,705-square-foot fume-free salon offering affordable nail services with an emphasis on providing a luxurious experience; A Taste of New Orleans is a 2,542-square-foot restaurant serving Louisiana-inspired Cajun cuisine; next door to which will be Nothing Bundt Cakes, a franchised 2,374-square-foot bakery specializing in Bundt cakes for any occasion.