Annapolis Restaurant Week offers more options than ever  

The Downtown Annapolis Partnership (DAP) and Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) has set Annapolis Restaurant Week to run from Saturday, March 20 through Sunday, March 28.

To help support area restaurants and alleviate pent-up demand for safe travel experiences, the theme for the 13th annual nine-day celebration is “Go All Out for Annapolis Restaurant Week.” The DAP-managed event will target local and regional audiences to promote carryout meals (Out to Eat), carryout cocktails (Out to Drink) and dine-in overnight experiences (Out of the House).

Participating restaurants will offer price-fixed dine-in meal selections for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Two-course breakfasts will be priced between $9.95 and $15.95; two-course lunches will be priced between $12.95 and $19.95; and the price of a three-course dinner will run between $29.95 and $39.95.

To add to the appeal of this year’s event, select locations will be offering additional bonus items and incentives which could include half-price bottles of wine, discounted appetizers and/or specialty beverages. In addition, many of the participating restaurants will be featuring gluten-free meals to suit their tastes.

Reservations are recommended as seating will be limited to allow for safe social distancing. Group size will be capped at six people or less per table. Patrons will be required to wear masks when they are not seated for dining.

To accommodate as many dining preferences as possible, select restaurants also will be offering carryout specials that may differ from their dine-in fixed-price selections.

Restauranteurs will have complete flexibility on the pricing of their carryout meals. Some will offer their fixed-price options to go; some are considering family-size meal deals; still others are planning cocktails-to-go specials, among other unique offerings.