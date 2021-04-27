Annapolis’ Orbis Technologies acquires InfoPros

Orbis Technologies, which operates Component Content Management Software (CCMS), services and solutions space and is headquartered in Annapolis, has acquired InfoPros, one of the leading content developers serving corporate America. The combined company retains the Orbis name.

“The merger of Orbis and InfoPros brings together two market leaders to provide organizations a new way of managing their content,” said Brian Ippolito, president and CEO of Orbis. “It is all about adding value and driving down costs for our clients and the Orbis suite of component content management software products and services does just that, making it easier for our Clients to develop and deploy the content that is so critical to the day-to-day operations of their business.”

Colorado-based InfoPros focuses on developing technical documentation, eLearning, 3-D animated content, and other documentation and training content for the Fortune 500, with offices located across the U.S

The combined company has a history of supporting Clients in 20 countries, with a client list that includes Fortune 500 companies and military and other government organizations. Orbis has offices across the U.S. as well as in Australia and India.