Members of the Maryland General Assembly, their staff and visitors who will be in Annapolis for the 2018 legislative session have been offered parking tips from the office of Mayor Gavin Buckley.

Finding the best parking: There are plenty of parking options available to those visiting Annapolis. Visitors can explore these options at www.AnnapolisParking.com, a mobile-friendly website featuring maps, rates, contact information and additional details about the garages, surface lots, on-street parking and Circulator services.

Reserving garage spaces online: This is the first legislative session in which visitors to Annapolis can reserve garage parking online in Noah Hillman Garage, Knighton Garage or Gotts Court Garage. Simply visit www.AnnapolisParking.com, navigate to the garage of your choice, and select “Buy Daily Parking.”

Ride the free circulator: This also marks the first legislative session since the city eliminated the $1 fare on the Circulator. Visitors can now ride the Circulator free from city garages to points of interest downtown. They can also track the Circulator’s location in real-time by downloading the “RLS Shuttle” app to their smartphone and clicking “Annapolis” or by visiting the mobile-friendly https://annapolisparking.com/ circulator-alternative- transportation/and click “Track the Circulator.”

Avoid the crowds: Visitors who wish to avoid the city’s busiest parking locations should consider the Park Place Garage located at One Park Place, on West Street; or the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium lot. Park Place is serviced daily by the free Circulator and the stadium lot includes an Express shuttle service during the legislative session from 7:45–8:45 a.m. and 3:30–5:15 p.m., Monday–Friday. Stadium shuttle fare is $2.

Free parking after 6 p.m.: Planning to attend an evening event? You can park entirely free at the State Garage (also known as Calvert Street Garage) after 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and all day Saturday and Sunday. The entrance is located at 19 St. John’s Street.