Annapolis Film Festival Begins Thursday, March 21

The 7th annual Annapolis Film Festival will take place Thursday, March 21 through Sunday, March 24, at four venues in Annapolis. The festival will bring more than 70 films from all over the world to the state capital, and Lee Anderson and Patti White, the event’s co-founders, will bring approximately 100 visiting filmmakers and industry guests to the festival.

For some of the films, the subjects and/or filmmakers will be on hand for discussion. The festival also offers special showcases, including the African-American Experience Showcase, Jewish Experience, Student Showcase, Sailing/Boating Showcase and the Environmental Showcase.

The 2019 Annapolis Film Festival will kick off with the Red Carpet at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, with Hollywood guests and other notables. The opening night film will be a new release, The Public, starring and directed by Emilio Esteves. The event will include a Q&A with special guests to be hosted by former New York Daily News Film Critic Joe Neumaier.

This year’s poster art pays homage to our fellow Annapolitans who were murdered at the Capital-Gazette shootings last June; in tribute the festival’s theme this year is “Truth in Storytelling” to honoring storytellers and journalists who pursue the truth. For more information, visit http://annapolisfilmfestival.com.