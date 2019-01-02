Annapolis Day set for Jan. 30

The Maryland Tech Council’s (MTC) Annapolis Day and Leadership Dinner will take place on Jan. 30. The day-long event will start at 8 a.m. at Lowe House Office Building at 6 Bladen Street, with a light Breakfast with members, before they disperse from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. for legislator appointments.

At 10 a.m., members will meet at the Maryland State House to view House and Senate floor proceedings from its balconies. Lunch will run from 11 to 1 p.m., when members can observe Committee Hearings/Briefings in the Senate and House office buildings. At 5:30 p.m., the Leadership Dinner will take place at Hotel Annapolis (formerly Loews). Separate registration is required for Annapolis Day and the Leadership Dinner. For more information, email Michelle@mdtechcouncil.com.