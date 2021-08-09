An America United video praises Gov. Hogan

An America United released a video today highlighting Gov. Larry Hogan’s leadership on protecting Maryland and the nation from cyber threats.

In the wake of the Colonial Pipeline attack, Governor Hogan has been urging Washington to “wake up” and take specific actions to address cyber threats. Last week, Hogan convened a cybersecurity summit at the Maryland State House in Annapolis that brought together senior government officials, including leaders from the White House, Congress, the National Security Agency (NSA), the FBI, as well as governors, academic leaders, private sector experts, and a former Director of National Intelligence.

At the close of the summit, Hogan enacted a range of initiatives to strengthen Maryland’s cyber ecosystem and protect the state’s critical infrastructure, including a new partnership with the NSA, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the UMBC to establish a new Maryland Institute for Innovative Computing, and a statewide privacy framework to govern the way the state secures citizens’ personal information.

To watch the video, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=nqGE1euSl20.