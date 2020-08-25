AMS Onsite partners with Arkstone Medical

AMS Onsite, an Annapolis-based leading infection control and prevention (ICP) practice for America’s long-term care facilities, announced a partnership with Arkstone Medical Solutions, a pioneer in infectious disease treatment guidance. The integration allows AMS Onsite to leverage Arkstone’s proprietary report and targeted treatment recommendations, further reducing antibiotic resistance and infections and improving health outcomes for residents in long-term care and skilled nursing facilities.

Antibiotic resistance is responsible for more than 700,000 deaths annually and costs the U.S. health care systems upwards of $20 billion each year. In long-term care facilities, specifically, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that up to 75 percent of antibiotics are incorrectly prescribed.

Arkstone will supplement AMS Onsite’s comprehensive ICP program, offering targeted treatment recommendations, including further testing, alternative treatment options or specific antibiotics. Arkstone also tracks, reports and consolidates recommendations with monthly reports for analyzing trends and infections.

“AMS Onsite complements our entire program so nicely. We’re trying to stop the overuse of antibiotics and trying to get people to see infectious diseases differently,” said Dr. Ari Frenkel, co-founder and chief science officer of Arkstone Medical Solutions. “And reducing the amount of prescribed medication often leads to optimal clinical outcomes.”