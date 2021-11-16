American Battlefield Trust partnering with Merkle division

Merkle Response Management Group (Merkle RMG), a subsidiary of Columbia-based Merkle, has been chosen by the American Battlefield Trust to manage the nonprofit’s direct mail donation processing along with its acknowledgement and premium fulfillment requirements.

David Duncan, president of the American Battlefield Trust, cited Merkle RMG’s reputation, expertise, technology, and scale as key factors in the organization’s decision to enter the service partnership.

“Our mission is to preserve 18th- and 19th-century history, but we’re committed to using the best of 21st century capabilities to serve our members,” said Duncan. “In addition to its distinction as an industry leader, Merkle RMG has the capacity, insight, and tools to help us do even more for our mission and our donors.”

Under this strategic engagement, Merkle RMG provides caging, scanning and imaging, data capture, and exceptions services in a single integrated donation processing solution. Additionally, it delivers timely acknowledgements and premiums on the nonprofit’s behalf, customizing each response by donor and giving campaign. Since services began, the American Battlefield Trust has noted a 50 percent decrease in the time it takes to mail acknowledgements and expects to shorten its premium fulfillment timeframe by up to 80 percent.

By improving efficiency and accuracy while reducing costs in these critical fundraising operations, the American Battlefield Trust says it is better able to remain a responsible trustee of donor gifts.