Ambu launches new single-use cystoscope

Ambu Inc. , a medical device maker and maker of sterile, single-use endoscopes that bases its U.S. operations in Columbia, has introduced a new single-use cystoscope. The Ambu aScope 4 Cysto will give urologists immediate access to a single-use cystoscope that can be used for procedures such as bladder cancer surveillance, stent removal and other common cystoscopy procedures.

Built on more than 10 years of single-use endoscopy experience, the launch of the aScope 4 Cysto enables Ambu to enter a large new market segment. Its new cystoscope will provide urologists a way to better manage their schedules and be more productive without worrying about device deterioration and other issues such as availability, reprocessing and costly repairs.

“This is a game changer,” said Juan Jose Gonzalez, CEO of Ambu S/A, which is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “Urologists will now have immediate access to a high-quality scope that eliminates reprocessing and repairs. A urologist opens the package and immediately has a new scope offering peak performance with full articulation. They don’t have to wait and worry whether a scope will be available or whether it will work properly.”

The aScope 4 Cysto enables organizations to reduce costs on cleaning supplies, maintenance and repairs, as well as the associated long-term service contracts. It improves workflow and is portable, which makes it easier for doctors to deal with in-house consult procedures.