Ambu launches ‘Endoscopy Insights’ podcast

Columbia-based Ambu has launched a podcast called “Endoscopy Insights” that will explore the ways different clinical and technological innovations are moving endoscopy forward, while also examining infection control and other issues facing the field.

Each episode will showcase conversations with thought leaders in flexible and single-use endoscopy. The podcast is part of Ambu’s SingleUseEndoscopy.com online learning center, which features articles, videos, webinars, continuing education courses, and other content geared to a wide-ranging audience of clinical professionals and healthcare executives.

“The conversations on ‘Endoscopy Insights’ will help you navigate the rapidly changing endoscopy landscape, whether you’re a physician, a nurse, a hospital executive, a supply-chain administrator, or infection preventionist,” said Jens Kemp, Ambu USA’s vice president of marketing. “This is an exciting time for clinical and technological advancements in flexible endoscopy and we see this platform as a great way to explore their potential impact on the practice of health care.”

The first episodes feature Dr. Hudson Garrett, CEO of Atlanta-based Community Health Associates and co-founder of the nonprofit Infection Prevention Institute; and Dr. Larry Muscarella, an independent quality improvement and healthcare safety expert who’s been consulting and writing on the topic of infection control for more than two decades.

New episodes, which will run about 20 minutes, will be released on the first Thursday of the month and distributed through all the major podcasting platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts, and hosted on the web. “Endoscopy Insights” is hosted by Rob Terry, editorial manager for Ambu Inc. and a former business journalist.