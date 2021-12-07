Ambu lands national video laryngoscope contract

Columbia-based Ambu has been awarded a contract in the category of Video Laryngoscopes with Vizient Inc., a health care performance improvement company that represents more than half of the hospitals and health systems in the U.S and serving 97 percent of the nation’s academic medical centers.

The contract covers Ambu’s King Vision video laryngoscope system, which enables quick and easy intubation with a display providing a consistent clear real-time view of a patient’s airway. Single-use blades are available in three sizes. The contract also includes Ambu’s next-generation video laryngoscope, which is expected to launch in 2022. The agreement creates a Video Laryngoscope category specifically for the Vizient membership, effective Jan. 1, 2022, and gives members pre-negotiated pricing and terms for Ambu’s full suite of video laryngoscopy products.

Ambu will now be able to boost market share in the hospital market, the largest health care segment in Video Laryngoscopes.

“Vizient’s members will now have access to contracts that offer increased savings for Ambu’s airway management platform, including the aScope 4 Broncho, the VivaSight video bronchial tubes for one-lung ventilation procedures, and the King Vision aBlade video laryngoscope,” said Juan Jose Gonzalez, CEO of Ambu