Ambu gets contract for single-use cystoscope

Ambu Inc., Columbia-based manufacturer of single-use endoscopes, has been awarded a contract with UroGPO, the largest group purchasing organization for private urology practice clinics in the U.S.

The three-year agreement is awarded for Ambu’s aScope 4 Cysto and a View 2 Advance HD Monitor. The aScope 4 Cysto is the only single-use cystoscope on contract with UroGPO. The partnership with UroGPO – with members representing 619 Urology Group Practices and 167 Ambulatory Surgery Centers with more than 3,400 Urologists – will accelerate Ambu’s entry into the office-based urology segment.

“This partnership allows Ambu to access a large number of private practice urology clinics and ambulatory surgery centers across the U.S. with our single-use cystoscope. We are excited to bring the benefits of sterile single-use cystoscopy to the UroGPO membership so they can experience the excellent image quality and capitalize on the simplified workflow and improved productivity,” said Jens Kemp, vice president of marketing for Ambu.