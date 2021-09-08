Amazon opens two delivery stations

Amazon has opened two area delivery stations: a 194,000-square-foot facility, at 7226 Preston Gateway Drive, the company’s third delivery station in Hanover; and a 72,000-square-foot facility at 2100 Van Deman Street, its first delivery station in Baltimore City.

Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help speed up deliveries for customers. Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighboring Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers.

Delivery stations offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. Combined, the two stations will collaborate with 10 Delivery Service Partners.

The Hanover and Baltimore delivery stations will create hundreds of full- and part-time associate jobs, in addition to hundreds of driver opportunities for Amazon’s Delivery Service Partners and Amazon Flex drivers. Employees are paid at least $15 per hour and receive comprehensive benefits, paid time off, up to 20 weeks fully paid parental leave, education and skills training, and opportunities for career growth.

In the U.S., the corporation is investing $700 million to upskill more than 100,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs. It has created more than 29,000 jobs in Maryland since 2010. During the last decade, Amazon has invested more than $9.5 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation. These investments have contributed an additional $8.5 billion to the Maryland economy and have helped create 31,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires – from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services.

In addition, more than 31,000 independent authors and small and medium businesses in Maryland are selling to customers in Amazon’s store, creating thousands of additional jobs across the state.