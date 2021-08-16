Amazon invested more than $9.5B in Maryland, $530B in U.S.

Amazon invested $9.5B in Maryland

Amazon announced the findings from its 2021 U.S. Economic Impact Report, sharing that the company invested more than $9.5 billion in Maryland and $530 billion in the U.S., since 2010. The company shared that it has created more than 29,000 jobs in Maryland in its operations, logistics, corporate, and technology functions.

The report also estimated that Amazon’s investments in the state led to the contribution of more than $8.5 billion to the Maryland economy over the last decade, demonstrating Amazon’s commitment to creating quality jobs and generating economic opportunity.

“The promise of delivering for our customers, the creation of good jobs, and the generation of economic opportunity has always been at the forefront of our investing strategy,” said Holly Sullivan, vice president of Economic Development at Amazon. “We are proud to be the number one investor and fastest job creator in America and we know that our size and scale bring broader responsibility – our investments can not only help revitalize cities and neighborhoods but also provide a career opportunity for those in need. All our jobs come with a starting wage of at least $15 an hour and comprehensive benefits like healthcare, 401(k) contributions, up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave, and company-funded skills training opportunities. We’ve seen the positive ripple effects of our investments and we’re committed to continue investing in the U.S., our employees, and their communities.”

In addition to investing in its physical operations and fulfillment network, cloud infrastructure and retail locations, Amazon also invested in its employees, paying more than $160 billion in compensation to its U.S. workforce.

The report, produced by economists at Keystone Strategy, provided an analysis of Amazon’s 2020 U.S. investments in areas including infrastructure and compensation. On top of the company’s investments and direct employment, Amazon’s investments have supported the creation of more than 31,000 indirect jobs across the state. These are jobs in supported industries including construction, transportation, retail, health care, food services and more.