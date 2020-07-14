Amazon inks seven new delivery stations

Amazon has signed seven new leases in Maryland for its last-mile delivery stations, which include area locations in Hanover and Glen Burnie. The remaining stations in the state will be in Edgewood, Hagerstown, Lanham, Upper Marlboro and Waldorf.

The new locations will allow to expedite the fulfillment process, as packages will be taken to the new stations from the larger Amazon fulfillment centers, sorted and loaded on to vehicles before completing shipment to final destinations. The expansion will create thousands of full- and part-time jobs that pay $15 an hour.

In addition, the delivery stations offer entrepreneurs the chance to build their own businesses delivering Amazon packages. To learn more, visit https://flex.amazon.com.