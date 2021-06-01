Althea’s Almost Famous coming to Long Reach Village Center

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Althea’s Almost Famous as a new addition to the Long Reach Village Center.

The location and schedules of the popular Jamaican food trailer will be posted weekly on Facebook.

The owner, Althea Hanson, is a longtime Columbia resident who started bottling and selling her homemade Jamaican sauces in 2015 before expanding to catering and Howard County farmer’s markets.

“Althea’s passion and entrepreneurial spirit is inspiring and just the type of small, local business that we’re happy to see expand to Long Reach Village Center,” said Ball. “The progress at Long Reach continues to attract businesses, services and organizations that understand the power of community and having deep roots and connections to a neighborhood. We’re looking forward to residents discovering her Jamaican cuisine and welcoming her to the Village Center.”

Hanson, who grew up in Jamaica, found her passion for cooking from her grandmother. She started her business in 2015 while raising funds to adopt her goddaughter from Jamaica. Hanson began by bottling and selling her homemade sauces, which are now professionally bottled in Baltimore and sold at local retailers like LA Mart in Columbia.

She soon expanded to catering events, parties and weddings and has been a recent staple at Howard County farmer’s markets.

The latest expansion, a mobile food trailer, has finally allowed Hanson to invest in her business full-time, recently stepping away from her previous job in real estate.

“I’m excited to venture out in the community, serve some great food and give back,” said owner Althea Hanson.

Althea’s Almost Famous mission is to cater to the taste of all palates whether carnivore, pescatarian, vegan, or vegetarian.