Allegiant, Spirit Announce New Routes

New routes have been announced by Allegiant Air and Spirit Airlines at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Allegiant Air will offer year-round, twice-per-week, nonstop service between BWI Marshall and Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport, beginning on Feb. 22, 2019.

Beginning Feb. 14, 2019, Spirit will begin daily nonstop service from Jacksonville International Airport to BWI Marshall and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport; on that same date, Spirit will also begin daily nonstop service to Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport from BWI Marshall. Also, on Feb. 14, Spirit will launch nonstop service from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to BWI Marshall.