Allegiant flies to Punta Gorda

Allegiant Air will offer new nonstop service between BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport and Punta Gorda, Fla., beginning May 27. Allegiant’s new seasonal service will operate twice per week, on Thursdays and Sundays, between BWI Marshall and Punta Gorda Airport. Allegiant Air first started service at BWI Marshall in April 2016.

With the new Punta Gorda route, Allegiant will now serve six markets from BWI Marshall, adding to existing service to Sarasota and Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; Asheville, N.C.; Savannah, Ga.; and Knoxville, Tenn.