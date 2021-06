Allegiant has begun a new nonstop route to Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) in Florida from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $59.

The new nonstop route via BWI Marshall will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com. Allegiant offers a unique option to Baltimore-area travelers with low base airfare and savings on rental cars and hotels.