Airport to get advertising network

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is working with Clear Channel Airports to develop a new, innovative advertising program to reach travelers in the airport terminal. A 10-year contract is underway as Clear Channel Airports begins to develop the integrated passenger experience program, and upgrades are expected to be implemented in spring 2021.

The Maryland Board of Public Works approved the new terminal advertising contract in March. The program will feature a comprehensive, terminal-wide advertising network that will offer multiple passenger engagement opportunities.

Clear Channel Airports is expected to create new overhead digital displays in high-traffic areas of the airport concourses, as well as flight information monitor messaging, an improved baggage claim digital network, wrap applications, digital projections, tension fabric displays with local thematic elements and a LCD network for the airport’s rental car shuttle buses.

“As our country continues to reopen, we expect activity at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport to continue to pick up more quickly than other regions since it’s a hub to so many businesses, universities and government entities,” said Morten Gotterup, president of Clear Channel Airports. “These are still very challenging times for the travel business, but we’re proud of the new partnership we have with BWI Marshall and are very much looking forward to working closely with their team as a resource and recovery partner so we can develop innovative, interactive and educational advertising experiences for their passenger base.”