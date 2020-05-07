AIR to acquire Columbia’s IMPAQ

The American Institutes for Research (AIR), one of the world’s leading behavioral and social science research organizations, has agreed to acquire Columbia-based IMPAQ, a global policy research, analytics and implementation firm with a strong presence in the health and workforce sectors, as well as other areas.

AIR, a nonprofit founded in 1946, works with federal, state, and local government agencies, philanthropies and other organizations to conduct research and evaluation and provide technical assistance in the areas of education, health and workforce development, in the U.S. and abroad. Much of AIR’s work is in education, and the acquisition of IMPAQ will allow the company to grow its presence in other key areas across the life span.

IMPAQ, a private company founded in 2001, conducts research and implementation in the areas of health and workforce development, as well as the education, international and human services sectors. They also have expertise in advanced analytics and the use of technology, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as training and learning solutions.

The transaction is expected to close later this month. AIR has about 1,100 employees located across the U.S. and around the world. With its headquarters located in the Georgetown area of Washington, D.C., AIR has major offices in North Bethesda and Arlington, Va.; as well as San Mateo, Calif.; Chicago and Naperville, Ill.; Waltham, Mass.; and Austin, Texas. AIR also has international project locations, including Ethiopia and Haiti.

IMPAQ has more than 350 employees, with its headquarters in Columbia, Maryland and other offices in Washington, D.C.; Boston; Seattle; Oakland, Calif.; and Neptune, N.J.