Agreement allows Symphony of Lights to continue

Columbia Association (CA) has reached an agreement with the Downtown Columbia Arts & Culture Commission (DCACC), the property owner of Merriweather Post Pavilion, that will enable Symphony of Lights to go forward during this holiday season while ensuring that Symphony Woods remains protected.

CA will continue to take the necessary steps to protect Symphony Woods while allowing for cherished community events – such as Symphony of Lights – to take place. According to a press release from CA, the “arrangement ensures that Symphony Woods is utilized in a respectful and sustainable manner.”