Aerotek to split into three companies  

Aerotek, a talent solutions provider, revealed that its three highly specialized business units – Industrial, Professional, and Engineering and Sciences – have separated into independent operating companies. Established brands Aerotek and Aston Carter, and a new brand, Actalent, will offer expanded, niche specializations and services while remaining strategically aligned under Allegis Group.

“The relentless pace of today’s job market and vast technological change has challenged businesses in every industry to cultivate new ways to innovate and attract the highly-skilled talent they need to stay competitive,” said Andy Hilger, president of Allegis Group. “The decision to move our specialized business units to separate companies was an important next step in Aerotek’s business evolution, allowing us to put more power behind everything we’ve learned to better serve our people and our customers.”

As announced in January 2020, Aerotek will be led by President Tom Kelly, Aston Carter by President Stuart Ferguson and Actalent by President Chad Koele. Todd Mohr, president of Aerotek since 2011, worked with Kelly, Ferguson and Koele to architect the specialized solution, and has played an instrumental role in transitioning the business into three independent operating companies. Mohr will remain part of the Allegis Group

“As the job market began to shift and more people actively sought change, it provided us with an opportunity to rethink our business alignment and harness our expertise to better meet those needs,” said Tom Kelly, president of Aerotek. “As we redefine how we respond to our clients’ business needs and contractors’ career aspirations, we are excited to reveal our new brand campaign, ‘Make Your Mark,’ which captures the critical and impactful work our people do. We are confident that our unique approach to developing more focused solutions will positively impact our customers.”

