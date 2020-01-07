Aerotek makes strategic shift, names Specialized Business Units

Hanover-based Aerotek, a provider of recruiting and staffing services, is realigning its business operations into three specialized business units. The business units will reflect Aerotek’s core areas of expertise – engineering and sciences, industrial and professional – and will be led by dedicated leadership teams.

Aerotek’s business units will also include its companies Aston Carter and EASi. Aerotek has announced its executive leadership team for each business unit:

Tom Kelly, president, industrial

Stacey Jenkins, chief financial officer, industrial

Stuart Ferguson, president, professional and Aston Carter

Steve Forman, chief financial officer, professional and Aston Carter

Chad Koele, president, engineering and sciences, and EASi

Scott Anderson, chief financial officer, engineering and sciences, and EASi

Operating under Aerotek and President Todd Mohr, each business unit will have the leadership and operational focus to better serve the unique needs of its clients and contractors by developing more niche expertise at every level within the company, while ensuring a more agile approach to innovate and respond to evolving market demands.

“We continue to listen to the wants and needs of our customers and believe aligning leadership, operations, sales and recruiting teams to these specializations will help us continue to attract and retain the best talent for our clients,” said Mohr. “The strategic shift will enhance both our recruiting and sales capabilities, allowing us to provide world-class service to our customers.”