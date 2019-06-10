Advarra Announces Recapitalization with Investment from Genstar Capital

Columbia-based Advarra, provider of institutional review board, institutional biosafety committee, and compliance and regulatory consulting services, has announced that Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm with expertise in drug research and health care, has recently signed a definitive agreement to acquire the company from Linden Capital Partners. Linden intends to reinvest in the company via a minority investment upon completion of the transaction.

“Advarra’s leadership has built a company with a stellar reputation in the pharmaceutical regulatory compliance industry that provides unmatched service, user-friendly technology and rapid turn-around times. We are excited to support Advarra in continuing to build upon its leading reputation, while expanding, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, into other ancillary services to continue adding value for its customers,” said David Golde, managing director, Genstar Capital.

In addition to Advarra, Genstar has invested in and helped grow numerous leading health care and drug research-based companies such as CRF Bracket, eResearchTechnology and PRA Health Sciences.