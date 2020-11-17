Advarra acquires IntegReview IRB

Columbia-based Advarra, a provider of institutional review board (IRB), institutional biosafety committee (IBC), quality and compliance consulting services has announced the acquisition of IntegReview IRB, an AAHRPP-accredited central IRB.

For the company, which markets early phase clinical research, the addition of IntegReview enables Advarra to continue its expansion of comprehensive review solutions capabilities in North America.

“IntegReview and Advarra share a mission-driven passion for protecting clinical trial participants,” said Gadi Saarony, CEO of Advarra. “Our aim is to benefit clinical trials and drug development through expanded subject matter expertise, technology-enabled efficiencies, and continuing commitment to ethics, quality, and service. We are excited to welcome more talent to enhance our combined capabilities and geographic footprint.”

The Austin, Tex. headquarters for IntegReview will become the first Advarra office in the southern U.S. The acquisition also increases depth of expertise in many key areas, most notably in early phase research.